Jill Biden on Hunter: ‘I know’ that he’s innocent

First lady Jill Biden said in a new interview that she is confident her stepson Hunter Biden is innocent in the investigations against him.

“Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” the first lady told NBC News in an interview released on Friday. “They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward.”

President Biden’s son has been a frequent source of GOP attacks. In particular, Hunter Biden’s financial dealings in Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan have faced intense scrutiny from Republicans.

Earlier this month, there were reports that federal investigators believe they have enough to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement about a gun purchase. U.S. Attorney David Weiss, appointed by former President Trump, will make the final decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden.

Republicans have also indicated that they plan to launch a probe into Hunter Biden’s business activities if they regain control of the House.

The president has stood behind his son following the reports, saying he has “great confidence” in Hunter Biden.

“I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now,” President Biden said of his son, who has battled addiction. “And I’m just so proud of him.”

However, the president acknowledged that Hunter Biden has previously said he wrote that he was not using drugs on a gun application while he was fighting addiction.