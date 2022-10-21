Biden says almost 22 million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced on Friday that nearly 22 million Americans have applied for his administration’s student loan forgiveness program.

“In less than a week, just close to 22 million people have already given us information to consider this life-changing relief,” Biden said during a speech at Delaware State University.

Millions have been applying for the relief every day since the application was beta-launched on Oct. 14. On the day of the official launch, Oct. 17, Biden said eight million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness.

The application is very short, with individuals only needing to give their name, date of birth, social security number, phone number and email address.

Biden said during his speech that “the vast majority are applying on their phones” for the debt relief.

Anyone who makes less than $125,000 with federally-held student loan debt can apply for $10,000 of relief while those on Pell Grants during college can get up to $20,000 in relief.

Around 10,000 individuals have written letters to the president since the student loan application has opened, according to Biden.

“It’s about as easy to apply as signing up while hanging out with your friends or at home and watching a movie,” Biden said, noting this program can help 40 million Americans.

He also lobbed criticisms at Republicans who oppose the student loan forgiveness program, asking “Who in the hell do they think they are?”