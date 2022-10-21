trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden officials meet with Iranian activists amid women’s protests

by Lexi Lonas - 10/21/22 10:40 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 10/21/22 10:40 PM ET
Demonstrators hold placards outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. They were protesting against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in Iran while in police custody, who was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The White House announced Friday evening officials in the administration met with Iranian activists amid the women’s protest against mandatory wearing of the hijab. 

Assistant to the President and Director of the Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein, with other National Security Council officials, met with the activists to hear what more the administration can do to help the women in Iran who have been protesting since the death of 22-year-old  Mahsa Amini.

“The group discussed the pivotal role of Iranian women in mobilizing a diverse coalition of Iranians protesting against the brutality of the government, and discussed the diplomatic and economic tools the United States is pursuing to support Iranian protestors and hold the Iranian government accountable,” the White House readout of the meeting said. 

Amini was arrested for not wearing the hijab properly by Iran’s morality police in Septermber. She died in custody three days later, with human rights groups saying she was beaten to death while Iran claimed she died of a heart attack. 

Since her death, thousands of Iranian women have taken to streets to protest the regime’s compulsory hijab rules. It is estimated hundreds of have been killed during these uprisings, although it is hard to know the exact number. 

Many others protesting against the government have been arrested and thrown in prison, with a fire breaking out at the notorious Evin Prison  earlier this month. The fire killed multiple prisoners with the cause still unknown. 

The Biden administration has put out statements of support for the Iranian women and sanctioned several Iranian officials over the abuse shown towards the protesters.

Tags Gender Policy Council hijab Iran protests Jennifer Klein Mahsa Amini morality police National Security Council white house

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Federal appeals court temporarily ...
  2. Ukraine poised for crucial blow to ...
  3. How billionaires are building a ...
  4. Mark Hamill sent 500 drones to ...
  5. Trump: ‘Very disloyal’ if ...
  6. Children’s hospitals, overflowing ...
  7. Graham asks Supreme Court to block ...
  8. NOAA releases winter weather outlook: ...
  9. GOP wave threatens blue-state ...
  10. McConnell-aligned super PAC withdraws ...
  11. Five investigations House Republicans ...
  12. Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I ...
  13. Rick Scott: Senate Republicans have ...
  14. It’s left vs. Federal Reserve on ...
  15. Ocasio-Cortez fires back at ...
  16. Biden to Republicans on student loan ...
  17. Cannabis must be removed from the ...
  18. Hurricane Ian damage leads to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video