trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden acknowledges his age is a ‘legitimate’ voter concern

by Brett Samuels - 10/24/22 9:42 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 10/24/22 9:42 AM ET
President Biden
Peter Afriyie
President Biden gives remarks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure law alongside Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19

President Biden in an interview that aired Sunday said it’s a “legitimate thing” for voters to be concerned about his age, but argued they should judge him on his energy and passion for the job.

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. I think that’s totally legitimate,” Biden, who is 79, told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

“But I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me,” he continued. “I’m a great respecter of fate. I could get a disease tomorrow. I could drop dead tomorrow. In terms of my energy level. In terms of how much I’m able to do, I think people should look and say, ‘Does he still have the same passion for what he’s doing?’ And if they think I do and I can do it, that’s fine. If they don’t, they should … encourage me not to go. But that’s not how I feel.”

Biden was the oldest president ever to take office when he was sworn in at age 78. He will turn 80 on Nov. 20, an age he joked to Capehart he couldn’t bring himself to say.

When asked about his age, Biden often points to his daily schedule and regular travel domestically and internationally to argue he can keep up with the demands of the job.

The president’s age has been a point of contention since he first announced his candidacy for the 2020 election, with Republicans attacking his mental fitness for the job and some Democrats arguing it was time for a new generation of leadership.

Republicans have seized on Biden’s occasional gaffes to argue he is too old and has lost a step, such as when he called out to recognize a former congresswoman at a White House event even though she had died weeks earlier.

The age question has also persisted for Biden among Democrats as polls have shown voters might prefer another candidate in 2024.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll in late September found that 56 percent of Democrats want the party to choose a different nominee for president in 2024, while 35 percent said they wanted Biden to seek a second term.

The president has repeatedly said he intends to run again, though he has not formally declared his intentions for 2024.

Tags 2024 presidential election biden 2024 Biden age Joe Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Russia’s strategic defeat is in ...
  2. Sharp swing in momentum toward GOP ...
  3. The main COVID symptoms have changed, ...
  4. Woodward says Trump ...
  5. Here’s how a GOP-controlled House ...
  6. Arizona officials ‘deeply ...
  7. The McRib is back, but McDonald’s ...
  8. Here’s what the decision blocking ...
  9. Political satirists’ dereliction of ...
  10. Midterm Rankings: Here are the 7 ...
  11. Fetterman faces high stakes at ...
  12. Powerball jackpot reaches $610M, one ...
  13. Dominion CEO: Fox News ‘knew the ...
  14. California baker wins case over ...
  15. Russia warns Ukraine could use ...
  16. Democrats ramp up attacks on GOP over ...
  17. Trump calls DeSantis endorsement of ...
  18. Juan Williams: The GOP is embracing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video