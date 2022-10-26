trending:

Biden goes after Oz on abortion after Fetterman debate

by Brett Samuels - 10/26/22 12:08 PM ET
President Biden on Wednesday hit Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (R) for saying local political leaders should have a say in a woman’s ability to get an abortion.

“If Dr. Oz gets his way, where does this end? Would he recommend local officials make decisions about cancer treatments? Colonoscopies? Or is this kind of scrutiny reserved just for women?” Biden tweeted, sharing a clip of Oz’s viral answer from Tuesday night’s debate.

Oz was asked during his debate with Democratic nominee John Fetterman about potential restrictions on abortion when he suggested it should be left up in part to local officials.

“As a physician I’ve been in the room when there’s some difficult conversations happening,” Oz said. “I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all. I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.”

The comment was quickly promoted by the Fetterman campaign as Democrats argued it showed Oz and other Republicans would not leave decisions about reproductive health up to women and their doctors.

Democrats have rallied around the issue of abortion access dating back to June, when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which had for decades guaranteed the right to an abortion. Biden and others have argued the GOP would use majorities in Congress to drastically restrict when women can get the procedure.

