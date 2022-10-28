trending:

Administration

Biden to vote early in Delaware on Saturday

by Alex Gangitano - 10/28/22 7:18 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 as he heads for a trip to Colorado, California and Oregon.

President Biden on Saturday will cast his vote in the midterm elections in Wilmington, Del., the White House announced on Friday.

He will be early voting in his hometown with his granddaughter Natalie, who is a first-time voter.  Natalie, 18, is the daughter of Biden’s late son, Beau Biden.

Biden will cast his ballot on Saturday following a trip to Philadelphia for a campaign rally on Friday. The president and Vice President Harris are delivering the keynote addresses at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner on Friday evening, where they are expected to give closing messages in support of Democrats this cycle as they look to hold onto their control of Congress.

While Delaware is a typically safe state for Democrats, including this cycle, the Senate race in Pennsylvania is a top race to watch for the control of the Upper Chamber. Democrat John Fetterman had a rocky performance against Republican Mehmet Oz at their debate on Tuesday and, while Fetterman is holding onto a narrow lead in most polling against Oz, the race is rated as a “toss up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Biden, in September, took an unexpected trip to Delaware to cast his ballot in the primary election. He flew to Wilmington in the evening and was back at the White House within four hours at the time.

