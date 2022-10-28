trending:

Administration

Biden, Harris to pitch Democrats case at Philadelphia event

by Alex Gangitano - 10/28/22 7:30 AM ET
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, arrive for an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington.
Evan Vucci/Associated Press
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the White House South Lawn on July 11, 2022.

President Biden and Vice President Harris, in a rare joint campaign appearance as a duo, will make the case for Democrats in Pennsylvania on Friday evening.

The two are delivering the keynote addresses at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner, which is expected to raise $1 million for the state party. That would be the most amount raised in recent history, according to a Democratic official.

Biden and Harris will be joined at the event by Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who holds a narrow lead in most polls over Republican Mehmet Oz in their race for the Senate. That race is pivotal for Democrats looking to keep their control of the Senate and Biden and Harris’ joint appearance in the Keystone State follows a rocky debate performance from Fetterman on Tuesday.

Biden is expected to make his closing argument for Democrats this cycle, which is that the Republican’s vision for the economy will worsen inflation and undo the good work of Democrats so far.

“With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, the President will contrast his vision for continuing to rebuild the economy from the bottom up and the middle out, with the Republicans’ mega MAGA trickle down plan to raise prescription drug costs, cut Medicare and Social Security, and double down on Trump’s massive tax cuts for the rich,” the Democratic official said.

The president sharpened that message at an event in Syracuse, N.Y., on Thursday, where he contrasted his economic record and proposals by Republicans, who he said appeared to be hoping for a recession.

Biden and Harris will argue that Democrats have created 10 million jobs, including 700,000 manufacturing jobs, brought down unemployment, and “taken action to lower gas prices and costs for American families,” the official said.

Biden and Harris will also be joined by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Sen. Bob Casey (D), Rep. Matt Cartwright (D), and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, among others.

