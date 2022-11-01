Education secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Education announced on Tuesday.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Communications and Outreach Kelly Leon said Cardona tested positive on Tuesday morning.

Cardona is experiencing mild symptoms but is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the statement.

“Secretary Cardona will continue attending meetings and performing his duties as Education Secretary while working remotely and in isolation. The Secretary will return to in-person meetings and events when he tests negative,” Leon said.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, both of whom had their own coronavirus breakthrough cases earlier this year, are not close contacts of the secretary.

The news comes a day after Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced she had again tested positive for COVID-19 after completing a round of the coronavirus antiviral treatment Paxlovid.