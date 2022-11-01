trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Education secretary tests positive for COVID-19

by Lexi Lonas - 11/01/22 12:59 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 11/01/22 12:59 PM ET
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is pictured in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 24, 2022.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Education announced on Tuesday. 

Acting Assistant Secretary for Communications and Outreach Kelly Leon said Cardona tested positive on Tuesday morning.

Cardona is experiencing mild symptoms but is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the statement. 

“Secretary Cardona will continue attending meetings and performing his duties as Education Secretary while working remotely and in isolation. The Secretary will return to in-person meetings and events when he tests negative,” Leon said. 

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, both of whom had their own coronavirus breakthrough cases earlier this year, are not close contacts of the secretary.

The news comes a day after Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced she had again tested positive for COVID-19 after completing a round of the coronavirus antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Tags Biden COVID-19 Jill Biden Miguel Cardona Miguel Cardona Rochelle Walensky

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  2. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  3. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  4. Supreme Court clears way for Graham ...
  5. How the impending red wave could ...
  6. 2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and ...
  7. Arizona’s Libertarian Senate ...
  8. Chief Justice Roberts temporarily ...
  9. These five races will determine the ...
  10. Supreme Court leaves TSA mask ...
  11. Biden has it backwards on Iran, Saudi ...
  12. Pence: Post-2020 election meeting ...
  13. Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like ...
  14. Why Biden is sending US weapons ...
  15. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi ...
  16. Musk to raise Twitter Blue to $8 per ...
  17. Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP ...
  18. Elon Musk clashes with Stephen King ...
Load more

Video

See all Video