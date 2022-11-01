Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes

President Biden on Tuesday ripped Republicans who responded to the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband by making jokes about it, criticizing those who didn’t offer a full condemnation of the incident.

“Look at the response of Republicans, making jokes about it,” Biden said at a reception for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Golden Beach, Fla.

“The guy purchases a hammer to kneecap” the number two in the line of succession, Biden noted, referring to the suspect in the attack who prosecutors say told investigators he wanted to break the Speaker’s kneecaps.

The president also said that no one in Republican Party leadership condemned the attack despite a few leaders who have.

“These guys are extremely extreme,” he added, referring to Republicans just days before Election Day.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Trump posted several photos and comments on Twitter, including a retweet of a photo on Sunday of underwear and a hammer with the caption “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready” and a retweet of a photo on Monday joking about banning hammers.

Additionally, Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the assault, saying the Pelosi residence “doesn’t have a lot of protection,” drawing laughter from a crowd at a campaign event.

Some Republican leaders have spoken forcefully against the attack, including former President Trump, who on Monday called it “a terrible thing,” and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and former Vice President Mike Pence, who vocally condemned it.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Americans have a responsibility to call out political violence in response to the latest details about the attack.

Paul Pelosi’s suspected attacker, David DePape, was charged Monday with federal assault and attempted kidnapping as well as several state charges, including attempted murder. Police say DePape, who reportedly posted fringe conspiracy theories online, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning searching for the Speaker and struck Paul Pelosi on the head with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. He continues to be hospitalized.