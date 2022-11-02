trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden approval rating edges higher in new poll 

by Julia Mueller - 11/02/22 10:42 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/02/22 10:42 AM ET
President Biden
Peter Afriyie
President Biden gives remarks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure law alongside Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19

President Biden’s approval rating is on the uptick shortly before the midterms, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll. 

The poll found 40 percent of Americans approve of the president’s job performance, up 1 percentage point from the week prior but still hovering near low points from earlier this year.  

Biden’s approval rating was in the 50s until early August of last year, according to the Reuters-Ipsos tracker, when it fell amid fallout from the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

The rating then reached a record low point of 36 on the tracker this May as inflation woes surged.

Biden continued to log lows of 36 during the summer, but his approval rating has appeared to climb back up a few points since.

Still, some are worried the Democratic leader’s low approval ratings may play into whether his party is ultimately successful in maintaining congressional control in the upcoming midterms.

As Americans feel the strain of high costs and recession fears, about a third of respondents in the Reuters-Ipsos poll said the economy is the country’s most pressing problem — an area where other recent polling indicates Republicans may have an advantage among voters.

Despite low approval ratings and polls showing low enthusiasm for a reelection bid, Biden has said he intends to run for a second term in the White House.

The two-day Reuters-Ipsos poll surveyed 1,004 adults and has a credibility interval of plus or minus 4 percentage points. 

Tags 2022 midterms approval rating Biden Biden President Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  2. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  3. Fetterman has path to victory one ...
  4. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  5. Newsom: Democrats getting ...
  6. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  7. GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s ...
  8. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  9. Biden to give speech on threats to ...
  10. Coming: Totally predictable, utterly ...
  11. Musk tells people upset about Twitter ...
  12. Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes
  13. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  14. Mortgage rates fall for first time in ...
  15. The seven people with most at stake ...
  16. Yes, Ron DeSantis can beat Donald ...
  17. Conspiracy theories aided by ...
  18. Trump aims to seize credit for GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video