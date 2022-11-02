Biden approval rating edges higher in new poll 

President Biden’s approval rating is on the uptick shortly before the midterms, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll.

The poll found 40 percent of Americans approve of the president’s job performance, up 1 percentage point from the week prior but still hovering near low points from earlier this year.

Biden’s approval rating was in the 50s until early August of last year, according to the Reuters-Ipsos tracker, when it fell amid fallout from the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

The rating then reached a record low point of 36 on the tracker this May as inflation woes surged.

Biden continued to log lows of 36 during the summer, but his approval rating has appeared to climb back up a few points since.

Still, some are worried the Democratic leader’s low approval ratings may play into whether his party is ultimately successful in maintaining congressional control in the upcoming midterms.

As Americans feel the strain of high costs and recession fears, about a third of respondents in the Reuters-Ipsos poll said the economy is the country’s most pressing problem — an area where other recent polling indicates Republicans may have an advantage among voters.

Despite low approval ratings and polls showing low enthusiasm for a reelection bid, Biden has said he intends to run for a second term in the White House.

The two-day Reuters-Ipsos poll surveyed 1,004 adults and has a credibility interval of plus or minus 4 percentage points.