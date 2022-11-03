trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House condemns latest North Korea missile launch

by Brett Samuels - 11/03/22 9:36 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 11/03/22 9:36 AM ET
A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The White House late Wednesday condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch, warning that it poses major security risks to the region.

“This launch, in addition to the launch of multiple other ballistic missiles this week, is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“This action demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people,” Watson added. “We urge all countries to condemn these violations and call on the DPRK to cease its destabilizing actions and engage in serious dialogue.”

The White House also said President Biden and his team are assessing the situation in coordination with allies like Japan and South Korea.

Late Thursday local time, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea, marking at least the fourth missile to be fired that day. North Korea has become increasingly aggressive with its missile tests, firing more than 20 on Wednesday after testing several throughout the month of October.

The most recent launches appeared to come in response to an agreement between the U.S. and South Korea to expand joint military exercises that involve thousands of service members from both countries.

The White House on Wednesday also called out North Korea for allegedly shipping munitions to Russia in a bid to aid Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

Tags Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake says she ‘never made ...
  2. Oz passes Fetterman for first time ...
  3. Obama to heckler in Arizona: ‘Set ...
  4. How a third-party candidate dropping ...
  5. Walker hits back at Obama: ‘Put my ...
  6. Oz takes risk vs. Fetterman with ...
  7. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  8. Trump files lawsuit against NY AG to ...
  9. Obama: ‘More people are going to ...
  10. Which will happen first — a Trump ...
  11. Biden goes after Trump ‘lies’ in ...
  12. Newsom: Democrats getting ...
  13. Cruz calls out Trump for not spending ...
  14. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  15. Powerball: Here are Wednesday’s ...
  16. Permanent daylight saving time hits ...
  17. White House deletes tweet giving ...
  18. Ocasio-Cortez: Twitter ...
Load more

Video

See all Video