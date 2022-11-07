trending:

Administration

Biden predicts Democrats will win Senate

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/07/22 10:31 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event where he joined New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

President Biden predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party will have majority control of the Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Biden made the prediction while departing for a flight on Marine One with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, after being asked by a reporter about his feelings on the eve of the vote. 

“Well, I’m feeling — I’m optimistic,” Biden replied. “But I’m always optimistic.”

“Can Democrats win the House?” one reporter asked. 

“I think it’s going to be tough but I think we can,” Biden replied. “I think we’ll win the Senate. I think the House is tougher.”

Democrats are widely expected to shed their slim majority in the House, while the Senate is considered more of a toss-up.

Midterm elections in a president’s first term are traditionally rough on the party with control of the White House.

Multiple tough Senate races including Pennsylvania’s between state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and retired surgeon and television personality Mehmet Oz and Georgia’s between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and retired football star Herschel Walker (R) have been highlighted as ones that could swing the outcome of which party has majority control of the chamber. 

Biden, along with former President Obama and former President Trump, has campaigned in key battleground states in an effort to boost candidates in their respective Senate races. 

Biden added it would be “more difficult” to work along with a GOP-controlled Congress when asked by a reporter.

