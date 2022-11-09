Biden teases 2024 announcement early next year

President Biden on Wednesday pointed to early 2023 for when to expect an official decision on if he will run for reelection, while stressing that he intends to run again.

“I hope Jill and I get a little time to actually sneak away for a week around, between Christmas and Thanksgiving,” Biden said at a post-midterm election press conference at the White House. “My guess is it will be early next year we make that judgment.”

The president stressed that he doesn’t feel pressure to announce his reelection campaign, regardless of whether former President Trump announces another White House bid. Earlier this week, Trump teased a “very big announcement” coming next week.

“My judgment of running when I announce, if I announce— my intention is that I run again, but I’m a great respecter of fate and this is ultimately a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re gonna have discussions about it,” Biden said. “And I don’t feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment, today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does.”

Biden took a victory lap of sorts on Wednesday after Democrats enjoyed an unexpectedly good night on Tuesday. While it is still possible that Republicans could win majorities in the House and Senate, the GOP margin in the House appears likely to be narrow, and Democrats have a fighting shot of retaining the Senate majority.

The races for power in both chambers were still too close to call on Wednesday.

Biden noted at the press conference that his party outperformed and called the results a sigh of relief for some.

The White House has for months insisted that Biden intends to run again, despite concerns from some Democrats over his age and his stubbornly low approval rating.