Biden: ‘It will be fun watching’ DeSantis and Trump ‘take on each other’

President Biden on Wednesday shrugged off the prospect of facing former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a potential 2024 matchup.

“It will be fun watching them take on each other,” Biden said at a press conference to address the outcome of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Trump has for months teased plans to run for another White House term in 2024, and on the eve of the midterms he told a crowd of supporters he would make a major announcement on Nov. 15, which is widely believed to be a launch of another campaign.

But few Republicans had as good of a night during the midterms as DeSantis, who coasted to a re-election win by roughly 20 percentage points and 1.5 million votes. The commanding performance has spurred talk that DeSantis could take on Trump in a possible GOP primary.

Trump has in recent days turned his fire on DeSantis, mocking him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” and suggesting he could share unflattering information about the governor if he tried to oppose him in a primary.

DeSantis has made no public announcements about a 2024 bid, though at a debate last month he would not commit to serving a full term as governor.

Biden on Wednesday told reporters he intends to run in 2024, eyeing early 2023 for a final decision.