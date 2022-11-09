Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family.

“It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure — but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and the former president said, how many times you’re gonna impeach Biden?” Biden said at a post-midterm elections press conference at the White House. “I think the American people will look at all of that for what it is. It’s just almost comedy.”

While the races for power in both chambers of Congress were still too close to call on Wednesday evening, Republicans have been clear that if they flip the House, they are jumping headfirst into probes involving the business dealings of the president’s son Hunter Biden. Republicans have also indicated that they could move to impeach the president over the business dealings of Hunter Biden as well as the White House’s reported request for Saudi Arabia and its oil-exporting allies to delay a production cut.

“Lots of luck in your senior year, as my coach used to say,” President Biden said when asked for his message to Republicans wanting to investigate him and his family.

“I think the American public want us to move on and get things done for them,” he added.

The president noted, though, that he can’t control what Republicans do with the majority in Congress.

“Look, I can’t control what they’re going to do. All I can do is continue to try to make life better for American people,” he said.

President Biden took a victory lap of sorts on Wednesday after Democrats enjoyed an unexpectedly good night on Tuesday. While it is still possible that Republicans could win majorities in the House and Senate, the GOP margin in the House appears likely to be narrow, and Democrats have a fighting shot of retaining the Senate majority.