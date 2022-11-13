trending:

Administration

Yellen: US to sanction network supplying Russia with military tech

by Julia Mueller - 11/13/22 10:59 PM ET
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the Treasury Department, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. will sanction a transnational network that’s been working to supply Russia with military technology in its war against Ukraine. 

According to Reuters, Yellen said the sanctions would be slapped on 14 individuals and 28 entities, and that further details would be released on Monday. 

“This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia’s war effort and deny equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls,” Yellen said.

She did not say what technology was being sanctioned or name the entities being targeted, per Reuters.

The treasury secretary was speaking from the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, where leaders of the world’s major economies have gathered for their annual meetings. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not set to attend the G-20 event in person, though he may address the meeting virtually. 

Yellen said earlier this year that she wouldn’t attend with Putin in attendance. President Biden said last month that he had no intention of talking with Putin at the summit.

The U.S. Treasury and State Departments have continued ramping up sanctions against Russia as its war on Ukraine continues into its eighth month.

Biden is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, with Ukraine and Taiwan both on the agenda.

