Biden says he doesn’t think Democrats will keep House majority

President Biden on Monday said he doesn’t believe Democrats will ultimately maintain a majority in the House, acknowledging the outcome meant it is unlikely the next Congress will codify abortion rights.

“I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions,” Biden said at a press conference in Indonesia. “I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify unless something happens unusual in the House. I think we’re going to get very close in the House, but… I don’t think we’re going to make it.”

BIden’s comments marked the first time he seemed to acknowledge Democrats were not on track to keep a majority in the House following Tuesday’s midterm elections. Before departing for Asia on Friday, the president had said the possibility was “still alive.”

“It’s like drawing an inside straight. But it’s still alive,” Biden had told reporters at the time.

Since those comments, however, a few closely contested House seats were called for Republicans, shrinking Democrats’ path to the 218 seats needed for a majority. With some races still not called, Republicans currently hold 212 seats, while Democrats hold 204.

Biden in the closing weeks of the campaign pledged to supporters that the first bill he would send to the new Congress would be one to codify the abortion protections afforded under Roe v. Wade if Democrats were able to hold the House and add to their Senate majority.

Democrats are on track to hold 50 Senate seats, with the possibility of winning 51 pending the outcome of a runoff election next month in Georgia.

Other top Democrats have not predicted in the wake of the midterms that the party will lose the House.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday would not offer a firm prediction, telling ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, “we’ll see.”

“Whatever the outcome, we’re on the path to taking our country to a better place than with being dragged down by the other side,” Pelosi said.

Democrats made protecting abortion rights a central part of their campaign after the Supreme Court in June struck down Roe v. Wade, which had for decades protected a woman’s right to an abortion.

–Updated at 10:04 a.m.