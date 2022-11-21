trending:

Administration

Watch live: Jill Biden receives White House Christmas tree

by The Hill Staff - 11/21/22 1:00 PM ET
First lady Jill Biden will on Monday afternoon receive the traditional White House Christmas tree, which will enliven the residence’s Blue Room.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

This year’s tree, a 20-year-old concolor fir measuring 18.5 feet tall and 13 feet across, comes from Paul and Pam Shealer’s Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schuylkill County, Pa. The Shealers were awarded the honor as the National Christmas Tree Association’s (NCTA) 2022 Grand Champion Grower. They also won the title in 2000, presenting that year’s tree to then-first lady Hillary Clinton.

The NCTA reports that this is its 57th year as presenter of the indoor White House Christmas tree.

On Nov. 30, the National Park Service and National Park Foundation will host a closed ceremony for the 100th lighting of the White House’s other famous holiday evergreen, the National Christmas Tree, on the Ellipse.

