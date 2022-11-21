trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Bidens attend military Friendsgiving dinner in NC: ‘The reason we came is the chef’s not bad’

by Brett Samuels - 11/21/22 6:48 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 11/21/22 6:48 PM ET
President Biden speaks at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
President Biden speaks at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, N.C., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at a Thanksgiving dinner with members of the military and their families.

CHERRY POINT, N.C. — President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday dined and mingled with military members and their families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The reason we came is the chef’s not bad,” President Biden joked in remarks to hundreds of service members at Cherry Point, N.C., which is home to more than 9,000 military personnel and roughly 8,000 military family members.

Biden, citing his decades in the Senate and eight years as vice president, said he’d observed the work of Marines and sailors for years in places such as Bosnia, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

“The American people have no idea the sacrifices you make,” Biden said, acknowledging military spouses as well.

After speaking, the Bidens helped serve thanksgiving meals to service men and women and their families, chatting with them as they came up to the buffet line for food.

Offering support and resources to military families has been a priority for the first lady, and the president speaks frequently about making sure veterans get the care and attention they need. The cause is personal, as Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, served in Iraq as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard.

The “Friendsgiving dinner” capped a holiday-heavy day of events for the president and first lady. The president earlier Monday pardoned two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, as part of the annual White House tradition, and the first lady received the White House Christmas tree a few hours later.

The Bidens are scheduled to leave Tuesday for Nantucket, Mass., where they will spend the rest of the week.

Tags Beau Biden Biden Jill Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  3. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  4. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  5. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  6. There’s good reason to be thankful: Democrats are no longer in charge of the ...
  7. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  8. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  9. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  10. Inside Kevin McCarthy's math problem to becoming Speaker
  11. Prosecution in Trump Organization tax fraud case rests earlier than expected
  12. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  13. LGBTQ groups slam Walker for ad attacking transgender athletes
  14. Pompeo says head of teacher's union is the 'most dangerous person in the world'
  15. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  16. 28 percent in new poll want focus on presidential impeachment investigation
  17. Hillicon Valley — Musk nudges Trump to return to Twitter
  18. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
Load more

Video

See all Video