Bidens speak with military members on Thanksgiving: ‘You’re the best of America’

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke with members of the U.S. Armed Forces on Thursday afternoon, thanking them for their service on the Thanksgiving holiday.

“You gave up your seat at the Thanksgiving table to defend us – and we owe you a debt of gratitude,” Biden said in a tweet. “You’re the best of America.”

The Bidens mentioned their plans to chat with service members earlier in the day, when they called into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, first responders — they never take a break,” President Biden told NBC’s Dylan Dreyer during the parade. “And God bless our troops, for sure,” the first lady added.

“We’re going to be talking with some of our troops later today, both here and abroad … God bless our troops, for real,” the president said.

President Biden and Jill Biden also paid a visit to a local fire department in Nantucket, Mass., where the first couple is spending the Thanksgiving holiday.