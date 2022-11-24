trending:

White House releases Biden’s Thanksgiving Day menu

by Julia Shapero - 11/24/22 11:03 PM ET
President Joe Biden pardons Chocolate, the national Thanksgiving turkey, at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden enjoyed all the Thanksgiving classics — turkey, stuffing, gravy, pies — and his favorite ice cream at the first family’s holiday dinner in Nantucket, Mass., on Thursday.

The Bidens’s menu, details of which were publicly released Thursday night, came complete with a thyme-roasted turkey, sherry gravy, classic stuffing, cranberry relish and sweet potatoes. The first family also enjoyed shrimp cocktails, seared scallops and roasted root vegetables.

The president’s Thanksgiving dessert consisted of three types of pie — apple, coconut cream and pumpkin — as well as his favorite flavor of ice cream, chocolate chip. 

The two turkeys Biden pardoned earlier this week as part of the classic White House tradition were aptly named Chocolate and Chip.

The president and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Nantucket earlier this week and spent Thanksgiving Day itself visiting a local fire department, calling in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and talking with members of the Armed Forces.

