Administration

Biden on 2024 conversations: ‘We’re not having any, we’re celebrating’

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/27/22 7:44 AM ET
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden shakes hands with a person as he visits shops with family members in Nantucket, Mass., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden said while out shopping in Nantucket, Mass., on Saturday that he wasn’t having any conversations about whether he will run for reelection.

“We’re not having any, we’re celebrating!” Biden said when asked about his 2024 conversations as he exited a clothing store in downtown Nantucket while honoring Small Business Saturday.

Biden and White House aides have repeatedly indicated the president intends to run for reelection, but he has not yet made a formal announcement.

Biden had said he would use some time over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with his family to make a final decision.

He made the latest remark as he gathered in Nantucket with much of his family for the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, the president was out shopping with his son, Hunter Biden, Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen, and their 2-year-old son, Beau Biden.

First lady Jill Biden and the first couple’s daughter, Ashley Biden, were also with them.

As Biden continues to mull a bid, the GOP’s 2024 nomination contest is already heating up.

Former President Trump earlier this month formally entered the race, becoming the first prominent Republican to launch a campaign.

As Biden continued shopping on Saturday, he was asked about a dinner Trump had at his Mar-a-Lago property with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes after Trump announced his campaign.

“You don’t want to hear what I think,” Biden responded.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, like Biden, has said he will make a decision on a White House campaign with his family while they are together for the holidays.

