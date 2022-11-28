trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden boosts US effort to stem sexual violence in war zones

by Alex Gangitano - 11/28/22 8:53 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 11/28/22 8:53 AM ET
FILE – People walk through the city center which lost electrical power after yesterday’s Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 24, 2022. The hard realities of Ukraine’s capital are that a once comfortably livable city of 3 million people is now becoming a tough place to live. But Kyiv has hope, resilience and defiance in abundance. And perhaps more so now than at any time since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

President Biden will sign a memorandum on Monday to boost efforts to combat sexual violence in conflict zones, including in Ukraine and Ethiopia.

The Memorandum on Promoting Accountability for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence aims to leverage sanctions and other tools for accountability for perpetrators of sexual violence and to ensure that sexual violence is given equal consideration as other serious human rights abuses.

It aligns with the United Kingdom’s international ministerial conference on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, which starts on Monday.

The White House said in a statement that conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) is “a too-often overlooked and underreported crime” and said the memorandum comes “at a time when CRSV persists with impunity around the world, including in Russian-occupied Ukraine and Ethiopia.”

Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

The United Nations estimates that for every rape in connection to a conflict, 10 to 20 cases go undocumented. 

“The United States does not accept CRSV as an inevitable cost of armed conflict, and is committed to supporting survivors through all available measures—including legal, policy, diplomatic, and financial tools—to deter future violence,” the White House said.

The memorandum will also aim to build a coalition of allies and international organizations to prevent and promote accountability for sexual violence in conflict zones.

The US typically contributes $1.75 million to the Office of the U.N. Special Representative to the Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, but this year will give an additional $400,000. The State Department will also aim to give a total investment of $10 million over the next two years to projects that investigate and document acts of CRSV in places like Burma, Ukraine and Sri Lanka.

Tags Biden Biden CRSV Ethiopia Memorandum on Promoting Accountability for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Sexual violence Ukraine War crimes White House

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  2. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  3. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  4. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  5. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  6. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  7. Wall Street Journal editors on dinner with Nick Fuentes: ‘Trump isn’t going ...
  8. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  9. No more ‘ladies-in-waiting’ for Queen Consort Camilla
  10. Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues
  11. Pro-Israel group that honored Trump blasts his meeting with Ye and Fuentes
  12. The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024
  13. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
  14. House Republican says Congress doesn’t need to pass ‘Democrat bills’ that ...
  15. Bolton: Trump’s ‘act is old and tired now’
  16. Seven incoming House members to watch
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats aim big before GOP takes over House
  18. Juan Williams: DeSantis is 2022’s most important politician, unfortunately
Load more

Video

See all Video