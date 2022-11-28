trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris, French president to meet at NASA headquarters

by Alex Gangitano - 11/28/22 2:17 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 11/28/22 2:17 PM ET
France's President Emmanuel Macron poses with U.S Vice President Kamala Harris
AP Photo/Francois Mori
France’s President Emmanuel Macron poses with U.S Vice President Kamala Harris before a conference with several world leaders in Paris, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Vice President Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit NASA headquarters together on Wednesday, a White House official said Monday.

Macron will be in Washington for an official visit with President Biden and Harris, and the trip to NASA is intended to showcase the United States and France’s “deepening collaboration on space in support of Earth, climate, and space science and space exploration,” according to the official.

The visit will involve celebrating existing cooperation in space science, space exploration and using data collected from space to fight climate change, and it comes on the heels of the U.S.-France Comprehensive Space Dialogue, which was held in Paris in October.

When Harris was in Paris last year, she and Macron committed to a whole-of-government space dialogue.

The trip to NASA will be Macron’s first stop in Washington after arriving on Tuesday evening, according to the French Embassy. Later on Wednesday, Macron is set to attend a working lunch at NASA on climate and biodiversity issues with members of Congress and key stakeholders on climate.

A French official told reporters on Monday that space is one of the priority “strategic domains” of the bilateral relationship between France and the U.S., citing Harris’s 2021 visit to Paris as a significant symbol of the importance of laying the groundwork for cooperation between France and the U.S. on space policy. 

“The U.S. has chosen France, after Japan, as a second partner to have horizontal, global, space dialogue covering all aspects of space policies, in particular the observation of earth and the observation of the atmosphere, directly linked to the fight against climate change,” the official said. 

Macron on Thursday will participate in a bilateral meeting with Biden, which will be followed by a joint press conference. He will then join the president for a state dinner alongside first lady Jill Biden, French first lady Brigitte Macron, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Laura Kelly contributed to this report.

Tags Emmanuel Macron Jill Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
  4. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  5. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  6. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
  7. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  8. Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues
  9. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  10. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  11. Five things to watch as voting begins in Georgia Senate runoff
  12. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
  13. CNN to Elon Musk after sharing fake headline: ‘Be Better’
  14. The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024
  15. Eating more flavonols may slow cognitive decline: study
  16. Musk asks if Apple hates ‘free speech in America’ after Twitter advertising ...
  17. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  18. GOP-led Arizona county votes to delay election certification, defying deadline
Load more

Video

See all Video