Pence on if he’d run as VP again: ‘Twice is enough’

Former Vice President Mike Pence in an interview that aired Monday suggested he would not opt to run again for a post as second in command.

Pence, who has hinted at plans to possibly run for president in 2024, reiterated in an interview with NewsNation that he believes Republican primary voters would have “better choices for 2024.”

When asked if he would alternatively accept a VP nomination again, Pence replied, “I think running for vice president of the United States twice is enough for any American, OK?”

Pence ran twice for vice president alongside President Trump in 2016 and 2020. While Trump has already formally announced his candidacy for the next presidential election, he has not chosen a running mate, and Pence has not expressed any interest in running alongside him again.

When asked if he was considering any running mates for his own presidential bid along the lines of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Pence said he would take some time to discuss his political future with his family over Christmas.

“I’ll hear the kids out, and we’ll make a decision. We’ll respond to what our calling is. And if we jump into that fray, I promise I’ll keep you posted on any decision and any other choices we make,” Pence said.

Updated 9:53 p.m.