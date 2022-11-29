trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden calls on Congress to prevent rail shutdown: ‘The economy’s at risk’

by Alex Gangitano - 11/29/22 11:23 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 11/29/22 11:23 AM ET
President Joe Biden, center, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss legislative priorities for the rest of the year, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2020, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. From left are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of N.Y., Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden on Tuesday told Democratic and Republican congressional leaders that the House and Senate must pass legislation to avert a rail shutdown, warning of risks to the economy.

Biden met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the White House Tuesday, where he told the leaders that it’s up to Congress to prevent a potential rail strike that could disrupt supply chains just before the holiday season.

“It’s not an easy call but I think we have to do it. The economy’s at risk,” he added, according to The Wall Street Journal. He also said that he is “confident” that a strike can be avoided, according to CNN

The meeting was intended to discuss legislative agenda items for the lame-duck session of Congress the rest of this year, but Biden opened his remarks in the meeting by noting the rail strike would be a major topic.

“I asked for top leaders in Congress to come in and talk about what we’re going to do between now and Christmas,” the president said. “There’s a lot to do, including resolving the train strike.”

Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass a bill immediately that would avert a shutdown before a Dec. 9 deadline, warning of the disruptions to the economy if lawmakers don’t act. His plea to Congress comes amid an ongoing labor standoff that could shut down crucial shipments of food and fuel.

In response, Pelosi said that the House will take up a bill some time this week to adopt the tentative agreement that would avert a strike.

A tentative Biden-backed agreement in September was approved by labor and management negotiators, but not every rail union has signed on. That agreement would give union members a 14 percent raise, and workers whose pay had been frozen would get a higher wage increase and a boost in medical care. 

Biden said on Monday that he shares workers’ concerns about the agreement not including time to recover from illness or care for a family member, adding that he is working to advance paid leave.

Tags Biden Charles Schumer Kevin McCarthy Mitch McConnell Nancy Pelosi

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  3. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  8. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  9. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  10. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  11. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  12. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  13. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  14. Scott again accuses ‘establishment’ GOP leaders of ‘routinely caving ...
  15. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  16. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
  17. Life insurers pay record death benefits in 2021
  18. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
Load more

Video

See all Video