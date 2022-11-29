Biden celebrates US World Cup win over Iran: ‘God love ’em’

President Biden on Tuesday cheered the U.S. men’s national soccer team for its win over Iran in the World Cup at an event in Michigan to promote his economic agenda.

Biden, who had wrapped up his speech in Bay City and was mingling with attendees, walked back to the microphone to tell the crowd that the U.S. had won 1-0.

“USA! USA! That’s a big game, man,” Biden said. “When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, ‘You can do this.’ They went, ‘Eh.’ They did it. God love ’em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear.”

The U.S. defeated Iran to advance to the round of 16 in the World Cup, which is being held in Qatar. Without a victory, the U.S. would have been eliminated.

The team will now face the Netherlands on Saturday in an elimination game.

Biden spoke to members of the national team over the phone just before the tournament started to wish them luck.

As Tuesday’s game played out, the president was touring a semiconductor material manufacturing facility and delivering remarks in Michigan about legislation passed under his administration to boost the economy.