trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden celebrates US World Cup win over Iran: ‘God love ’em’

by Brett Samuels - 11/29/22 4:20 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 11/29/22 4:20 PM ET

President Biden on Tuesday cheered the U.S. men’s national soccer team for its win over Iran in the World Cup at an event in Michigan to promote his economic agenda.

Biden, who had wrapped up his speech in Bay City and was mingling with attendees, walked back to the microphone to tell the crowd that the U.S. had won 1-0.

“USA! USA! That’s a big game, man,” Biden said. “When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, ‘You can do this.’ They went, ‘Eh.’ They did it. God love ’em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear.”

The U.S. defeated Iran to advance to the round of 16 in the World Cup, which is being held in Qatar. Without a victory, the U.S. would have been eliminated.

The team will now face the Netherlands on Saturday in an elimination game.

Biden spoke to members of the national team over the phone just before the tournament started to wish them luck.

As Tuesday’s game played out, the president was touring a semiconductor material manufacturing facility and delivering remarks in Michigan about legislation passed under his administration to boost the economy.

Tags Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. Senate passes landmark protections for same-sex marriage
  4. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  5. Oath Keepers leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy
  6. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  7. Progressives cool on finding an alternative to Biden
  8. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  9. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  10. Judge dismisses Arizona GOP AG candidate’s election lawsuit as premature
  11. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  12. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  13. McConnell condemns Trump dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
  14. Biden celebrates US World Cup win over Iran: ‘God love ’em’
  15. USMNT’s Tyler Adams asked by Iranian reporter about being Black, representing ...
  16. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  17. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  18. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
Load more

Video

See all Video