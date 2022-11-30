Biden sees boost in approval from Democrats in new poll

President Biden saw an uptick in his approval rating this week that was fueled by a boost in support among members of his own party, according to a new poll.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that 40 percent of Americans said that they approve of Biden’s job performance, up from 37 percent early last week. Biden’s latest approval rating among Democrats is 78 percent, up 5 points from the last poll.

The results come as Biden is weighing whether to run for a second term as president in 2024 and as Democrats are coming off a better-than-expected performance in the midterm elections earlier this month.

Republicans had hoped to make sweeping gains in both chambers of Congress, but Democrats were able to hold on to their slim majority in the Senate and only lost control of the House by a few seats.

Democratic candidates in many key races were able to fend off their Republican challengers and in certain cases outperform the polls despite Biden’s approval rating mostly staying in the low 40s throughout the campaign cycle.

Biden has said he intends to run again but will make a final decision early next year. He enjoyed strong approval ratings above 50 percent for the first seven months of his presidency but has remained below that figure since then.

Republicans have pointed fingers at various leaders, including former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for who is to blame for their disappointing performance.

Trump became the first major-party candidate to announce their candidacy for 2024 presidential race earlier this month.

Biden’s support among Republicans in the new poll remained steady at 9 percent from the earlier survey.

The poll released Tuesday was conducted over two days among 1,005 adults, including 453 Democrats and 365 Republicans. The credibility interval was 4 percentage points.