Pence group brings in $8 million in first year, sets $35 million budget for 2023

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s political advocacy group brought in roughly $8 million during its first year and is setting a budget of $35 million for 2023.

Advancing American Freedom, a 501(c)(4) group formed in April, 2021, had a haul of $7.7 million in grants and donations for 2021, according to tax documents obtained by The Hill. The group also reported expenses of nearly $4.6 million through payroll, events and outreach.

The group, which is not required to disclose its donors, was funded in 2021 largely by donations. One individual gave $2 million, and another donor gave $1 million to the group, according to the tax documents.

Pence launched Advancing American Freedom in April 2021, and the group has largely been a vehicle to advocate for policies aligned with those he pushed for during his time as vice president. The group is focused on three main areas: The economy, foreign policy and “American liberties,” which includes subjects like school choice and anti-abortion policies.

Advancing American Freedom and the Advancing American Freedom Foundation will have a $35 million budget for 2023, according to a spokesperson.

The group features several longtime Pence aides and former Trump administration officials on its advisory board. Its executive director is Paul Teller, who worked in the Trump White House and later as director of strategic affairs for Pence as vice president.

Pence has used the policy organization to remain active in shaping the discourse around the GOP agenda and conservative priorities as he eyes his next steps politically.

The former vice president has spent much of the past year visiting early primary states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, and he has hinted that he is considering running for president in 2024.

To do so would require Pence to challenge former President Trump, whom he loyally served for four years but has since broken with over Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump has already declared his candidacy for the 2024 campaign.

Pence has been on a media blitz to promote his new memoir, and he has repeatedly said he believes there will be better Republican candidates than Trump in 2024 without saying outright that he plans to run himself.