trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to greet Prince William and Kate in Boston on Friday

by Alex Gangitano - 11/30/22 3:27 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 11/30/22 3:27 PM ET
Left: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via AP /Right: Associated Press/ Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Biden on Friday will visit with Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, while they are visiting Boston, Mass.

“The president intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales in Boston. We’re still finalizing the details. I don’t have any anything more to share,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Biden is traveling to Boston to participate in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which will be the president’s first campaign stop since the midterm elections earlier this month.

Prince William and Kate arrived in Boston on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the U.S. to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. William founded the Earthshot Prize, which rewards solutions to climate issues.

The royal couple were greeted at the airport by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker (Mass.) on Wednesday. Also on this visit, they are expected to visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum alongside Caroline Kennedy, the former president’s daughter and the U.S. ambassador to Australia.

Additionally, they will meet with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) for a discussion on climate change and visit the technology startup Greentown Labs in Somerville, Mass., according to NBC.

Tags Biden Caroline Kennedy Karine Jean-Pierre Michelle Wu Prince

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  4. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  5. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  6. Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five ...
  7. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  8. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  9. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  10. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  11. Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies at 79, band confirms
  12. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  13. Why the GOP oversight agenda in the new Congress likely will backfire
  14. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  15. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  16. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  17. Corporate profits hit record high in third quarter amid 40-year-high inflation
  18. Livestock farmers push for immigration bill
Load more

Video

See all Video