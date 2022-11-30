Biden to greet Prince William and Kate in Boston on Friday

President Biden on Friday will visit with Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, while they are visiting Boston, Mass.

“The president intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales in Boston. We’re still finalizing the details. I don’t have any anything more to share,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Biden is traveling to Boston to participate in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which will be the president’s first campaign stop since the midterm elections earlier this month.

Prince William and Kate arrived in Boston on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the U.S. to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. William founded the Earthshot Prize, which rewards solutions to climate issues.

The royal couple were greeted at the airport by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker (Mass.) on Wednesday. Also on this visit, they are expected to visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum alongside Caroline Kennedy, the former president’s daughter and the U.S. ambassador to Australia.

Additionally, they will meet with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) for a discussion on climate change and visit the technology startup Greentown Labs in Somerville, Mass., according to NBC.