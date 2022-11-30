trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Here’s what’s on the menu for Biden-Macron state dinner  

by Julia Mueller - 11/30/22 7:49 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/30/22 7:49 PM ET
FILE – U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during arrivals for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. One of President Biden’s toughest meetings at the G-20 summit may be with the leader of America’s oldest ally: France.…

President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to feast on lobster, caviar and a course of American artisanal cheeses at Thursday’s state dinner. 

The red, white, and blue-themed gathering with France is the first state visit Biden has hosted during his White House tenure, signaling the administration’s return to pre-pandemic proceedings. 

“It’s an expression of welcome and friendship — a way to connect through a language that transcends words,” first lady Jill Biden said of the dinner in remarks ahead of the event. “And as each dish comes to the table, so too does the meaning behind it.” 

A menu released in advance of the dinner, to be served on the White House’s South Lawn, shows the party will dine on butter-poached Maine lobster, American Osetra caviar and beef with shallot marmalade among other dishes in the elaborate meal.  

Oregon’s Rogue River Blue cheese, which won the World Cheese Awards gold medal, heads off the three-cheese course, along with a goat cheese from California and a cheddar from Wisconsin.  

For dessert, the international group will indulge in orange chiffon cake, roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream. Three California wines — a chardonnay, a cabernet sauvignon and a sparkling brut rose — round out the drink list. 

The president and first lady are expected to entertain Macron and his wife, Brigitte, as well as around 300-400 other guests, according to Bloomberg.

Musician Jon Batiste, who grew up surrounded by both French and American culture in New Orleans, La., is set to perform during the dinner

Tables adorned with red roses, blue delphiniums and white irises represent the mutual colors of the two countries’ flags and reflect “the interwoven history of our nations,” Jill Biden said.

“Our hope is that the end result will be a night that balances the beauty of our friendship with the seriousness of our purpose. And we hope that French citizens everywhere feel the warmth of our welcome,” the first lady added. 

Tags Biden Bloomberg Brigitte Macron Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron Jill Biden Jill Biden Joe Biden Jon Batiste State Dinner white house

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  4. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
  5. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  6. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  7. Senate conservatives press McConnell to punt on omnibus
  8. House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
  9. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  10. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  11. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  12. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  13. House panel gets access to Trump tax returns
  14. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  15. Sam Bankman-Fried says lawyers telling him to ‘recede into a hole’
  16. Here’s what’s on the menu for Biden-Macron state dinner  
  17. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  18. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video