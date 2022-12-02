trending:

Administration

Biden greets Prince William at JFK Library in Boston

by Brett Samuels - 12/02/22 4:14 PM ET
Associated Press/Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Britain’s Prince William as they meet outside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Boston.

President Biden on Friday greeted the United Kingdom’s Prince William in Boston, where the president is attending a fundraiser and the prince was in town for a ceremony focused on climate change.

The two men spoke briefly outside of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before going inside for a private conversation.

“Where’s your top coat?” Biden asked as William approached without a jacket on a windy and chilly day.

William commented on the “spectacular setting” as the library overlooked the bay, but the two otherwise spoke out of earshot of reporters.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she expected that Biden and the royal couple would discuss “their shared climate goals, prioritization of mental health issues and decreasing the burden of the disease.”

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Boston on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the U.S. to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. William founded the Earthshot Prize, which rewards solutions to climate issues.

Prior to meeting with Biden, the royal couple had met with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) on Wednesday and attended a Boston Celtics game. The two also met at the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy, the former president’s daughter and the U.S. ambassador to Australia.

