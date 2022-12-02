trending:

Administration

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

by Alex Gangitano - 12/02/22 6:03 PM ET
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., Nov. 7, 2022. Democrats considering shaking up the order of their 2024 presidential primary are waiting on President Joe Biden, anxious to see if he’ll endorse stripping Iowa of its traditional leadoff spot or discourage major changes while mulling his own potential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

President Biden on Friday said that Republican Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday.

During a stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in Boston, Biden said the runoff is a choice between two men, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), and Walker. 

“And you know, this is not this is not a referendum,” Biden said. “This is a choice. A choice between two men.”

“One doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate based on his veracity and what he said and what he hadn’t said,” he added. “The other man is really truly decent, honorable guy.”

Biden also said he’s been told turnout for early voting looks good for Democrats. Over 1 million votes have been cast ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election.

“This race in George is really, really critical,” Biden said. 

The president has no plans to visit Georgia ahead of Tuesday.

Biden commented that a 50-50 Senate, which he has faced in his first term in office, “means you got 50 presidents — anyone could decide to change the direction of the country.”

Democrats had a better-than-expected midterm election and held onto the Senate. But, Warnock winning reelection would give Democrats a 51-49 edge in the Senate.

“We’re a diverse party … but we still have all stuck together on a major, major issues. And one of the things that we need, we need that 51st vote,” Biden said.

After meeting with IBEW, the president will phone bank for Warnock from Boston and participate in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Tags Herschel Walker Joe Biden Raphael Warnock

