trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Blinken says US pressing Russia on Griner, Whelan ‘almost every day’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/04/22 5:59 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/04/22 5:59 PM ET
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 30, 2022. Blinken condemned Russia’s weeks-long assault on Ukraine’s power grid, saying as NATO scrambled to scrape up replacement electrical gear that Russia had turned its war machine to strikes aiming to “turn off the heat…so that civilians suffer.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that U.S. officials are pressing Russia “almost every day” in ongoing efforts to secure the release of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. marine Paul Whalen

Blinken said this summer that the Biden administration made a “substantial proposal” to free Griner and Whelan, reportedly offering up notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is detained in the U.S., for the two Americans.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Blinken told moderator Margaret Brennan that the administration has continued seeking a deal.

“And since then, we’ve been engaged repeatedly, in any way that we can to try to advance it and to look to see if there are different permutations that could achieve what we’re trying to achieve, which is to get our people home. Brittney Griner. Paul Whelan,” Blinken told Brennan. 

“We’re engaged in that on a — on a regular basis. And it’s my determination that we bring our people home. We will not stop until we do.” 

Brennan noted Russian media reports that the Kremlin wants to do a one-for-one-prisoner exchange swap.

“Again, I’m not going to get into the details of it. Look, the other side gets a vote in this. It’s not just what we want. It’s what they’re prepared to do,” Blinken replied to Brennan. “And this is something that we’re working on almost every day.”

Blinken’s remarks come after Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist recipient, was transferred to a Russian penal colony after losing her appeals of a nine-year prison sentence.

Griner has detained in Russia since February, when she was arrested by Moscow authorities just days after the Kremlin invaded neighboring Ukraine. 

Whalen’s family said in a statement on Friday that he was rushed to a Russian prison medical facility, adding that they had little to no knowledge about his current status.

The Biden administration has said both Griner and Whalen are wrongfully detained.

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken Biden Brittney Griner Brittney Griner CBS News Margaret Brennan Margaret Brennan Paul Whelan Paul Whelan US-Russia relations Viktor Bout

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Top House Intel Republican condemns Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution ...
  2. Obama-era AG says Hunter Biden, Trump should be treated ‘just like any other ...
  3. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  4. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  5. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  6. Senate Democrats seek 51st vote — and some breathing room — in Georgia ...
  7. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  8. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  9. Betting markets heavily favor Warnock over Walker in Georgia runoff  
  10. House Republican sidesteps questions on supporting Trump in 2024 after call to ...
  11. McCarthy: ‘Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become ...
  12. Psaki says Trump’s ‘evil charisma’ shouldn’t be underestimated  
  13. Jeffries hits back at McConnell over ‘election denier’ charge: ‘Hypocrisy ...
  14. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  15. Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?
  16. McCarthy says GOP holdouts on Speakership vote would be ‘squandering this ...
  17. Somehow, Sam Bankman-Fried gets his rehabilitation media tour
  18. Ernst says Democrats gave Midwest the ‘middle finger’ with Iowa caucus ...
Load more

Video

See all Video