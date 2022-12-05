trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House to host roundtable on combatting antisemitism

by Brett Samuels - 12/05/22 8:37 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 12/05/22 8:37 AM ET
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff
Greg Nash
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff with veterans and advocates outside the Capitol on Monday, August 1, 2022 as a group of veteran activists stake out the Senate until the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act is passed.

The White House on Wednesday will host Jewish leaders for an event focused on combatting antisemitism in the wake of recent high profile instances of hateful rhetoric against Jewish people.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, will lead the roundtable along with Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, and Susan Rice, the White House domestic policy advisor. Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to the president for public engagement, will also attend.

The roundtable will take place amid growing concerns about a rise in anti-Semitism, sparked largely by former President Donald Trump hosting the rapper Ye and Nick Fuentes, an avowed white nationalist and Holocaust denier, for dinner at his residence last month.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, then went on the right-wing radio show of Alex Jones and espoused antisemitic rhetoric attacking Jewish people and expressing appreciation for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

“I’m in pain right now. Perpetuating lies, such as the denial of the Holocaust, and praising fascist murderers, is dangerous and fans the flames of antisemitism and hate,” Emhoff tweeted last week in response to the incident. “We all have an obligation to condemn these vile acts. We must not stay silent.”

President Biden separately tweeted a condemnation of antisemitism, warning that silence was complicity. The White House later said the tweet was in response to the anti-Semitic rant from Ye.

There have been growing concerns in recent years about an increase in anti-Semitism. Data from the Anti-Defamation League found 2021 featured the highest number of documented reports of harassment and violence toward Jews of any year since 1979, when it started tracking such cases.

Tags antisemitism Biden Deborah Lipstadt Donald Trump Doug Emhoff Doug Emhoff Kanye West Keisha Lance Bottoms roundtable Susan Rice white house Ye

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
  2. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  3. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
  4. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  5. These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff
  6. Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’
  7. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  8. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  9. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  10. Betting markets heavily favor Warnock over Walker in Georgia runoff  
  11. Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?
  12. Top House Intel Republican condemns Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate runoff runs into 2024 jockeying
  14. Murkowski on Trump call to suspend Constitution: ‘An affront to our ...
  15. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  16. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  17. DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing ...
  18. Heartland Democrats are feeling left out — again
Load more

Video

See all Video