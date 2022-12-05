trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris to swear in Karen Bass as first female Los Angeles mayor

by Alex Gangitano - 12/05/22 9:30 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 12/05/22 9:30 AM ET
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, points to Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., after speaking at a campaign rally in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vice President Harris will swear in Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass (D), who is set to become the first female mayor of the city.

The mayoral inauguration ceremony will take place on Sunday and Harris will travel there this weekend to swear her in, the vice president’s office announced on Monday. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also attend.

Bass, a member of Congress, is a progressive ally of Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Her race was officially called more than a week after Election Day last month, and she defeated Democrat Rick Caruso, a wealthy developer.

She is set to replace outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti (D).

Harris and Emhoff rallied for Bass the day before Election Day at UCLA. Harris and President Biden both endorsed Bass for mayor in August, saying she earned their respect through her leadership in Congress.

Bass was discussed as a potential running mate for Biden in the 2020 election and also received endorsements from other Democrats, like former president candidate Hillary Clinton. 

Meanwhile, Caruso, who is a former Republican, was endorsed by several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Chris Pratt and Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Tags Biden California Doug Emhoff Elizabeth Warren Eric Garcetti Kamala Harris Karen Bass Karen Bass Los Angeles vice president

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
  2. Trump comes clean: Says America should ‘terminate’ the Constitution
  3. Murkowski on Trump call to suspend Constitution: ‘An affront to our ...
  4. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  5. Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’
  6. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  7. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
  8. DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing ...
  9. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  10. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  11. Fox News parting ways with Lara Trump: reports
  12. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate runoff runs into 2024 jockeying
  14. House GOP probing ‘secret’ US-Saudi oil deal
  15. Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?
  16. These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff
  17. Betting markets heavily favor Warnock over Walker in Georgia runoff  
  18. Top House Intel Republican condemns Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution ...
Load more

Video

See all Video