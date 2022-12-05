Harris to swear in Karen Bass as first female Los Angeles mayor

Vice President Harris will swear in Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass (D), who is set to become the first female mayor of the city.

The mayoral inauguration ceremony will take place on Sunday and Harris will travel there this weekend to swear her in, the vice president’s office announced on Monday. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also attend.

Bass, a member of Congress, is a progressive ally of Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Her race was officially called more than a week after Election Day last month, and she defeated Democrat Rick Caruso, a wealthy developer.

She is set to replace outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti (D).

Harris and Emhoff rallied for Bass the day before Election Day at UCLA. Harris and President Biden both endorsed Bass for mayor in August, saying she earned their respect through her leadership in Congress.

Bass was discussed as a potential running mate for Biden in the 2020 election and also received endorsements from other Democrats, like former president candidate Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, Caruso, who is a former Republican, was endorsed by several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Chris Pratt and Twitter owner Elon Musk.