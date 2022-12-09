Biden approval rating ticks up after midterms: CNN

President Biden’s approval rating has ticked up following the 2022 midterm elections, but remains lower than it was at this time last year.

CNN’s December survey found 46 percent said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, up from 41 percent in late October.

Last year, 49 percent of those surveyed said they approved of the president’s job performance, but his rating has been steadily below that number since December 2021.

Respondents rated Biden lower on economic issues than overall job performance, with 36 percent expressing approval for the president’s leadership of the economy. Thirty-three percent of the 1,208 interviewed said they approve of Biden’s handling of inflation.

Low ratings of Biden’s economic performance remain consistent with respondents’ opinions in polls earlier this year.

They also persist across party lines. A small 66 percent majority of Democrats approve of the president’s work on economic issues compared to the 88 percent of Democrats who approve of his work protecting democracy.

Meanwhile, 15 percent of Republicans say that Biden is doing a good job protecting democracy and only 7 percent say he is handling inflation well.

Twenty-seven percent of independents approve of Biden’s performance on economic issues, according to CNN’s survey, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Biden also ranked low on immigration (38 percent) and gun policy (39 percent) but picks up support when it comes to protecting democracy (50 percent) and relations with Ukraine (50 percent).