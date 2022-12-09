Biden to call for African Union to be added as G-20 member

President Biden next week will call for the African Union to get a permanent seat as part of the Group of 20 (G-20), which would give African nations a seat at the table on key economic matters and diversify the organization of major economies.

Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, which is taking place in Washington, D.C., next Tuesday through Thursday, national security council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

“We need more African voices in international conversations,” Kirby said, saying the inclusion of the African Union would allow the continent to be better represented on matters of the economy, climate, health policy and national security.

The G-20 is made up of the world’s largest economies, and South Africa is the only member nation from Africa. The African Union consists of 55 member states.

The move would follow a call from Biden to expand the United Nations Security Council, and it comes as the administration more broadly hopes to rally allies in the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as China’s influence around the globe.

“African nations should have more opportunities to present their insights and propose solutions on global challenges that impact them – from climate change to food security to public health,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Africa and Global Healthy Policy, wrote in a statement on Friday.

“This announcement – in conjunction with the Administration’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit – is a clear signal to the nations of Africa that the United States is committed to strengthening our relations and partnerships across the continent and supporting their voices in international policy,” Van Hollen added.