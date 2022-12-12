trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Paul Whelan’s family meets with Biden officials amid fresh calls for his release from Russia

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/12/22 9:36 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/12/22 9:36 PM ET
In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow on Dec. 28, 2018, stands in a cage as he waits for a hearing in a court room in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow City Court on Monday June 15, 2020, convicted Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in maximum security prison colony. Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko. File)

The family of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan on Monday met with Biden administration officials amid renewed calls to release the detained American from Russian custody. 

A senior White House official confirmed to The Hill that White House and State Department officials met with Whelan’s family on the matter. 

State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing Monday that the U.S. would be “creative” and “relentless” in its efforts to secure Whelan’s release back to U.S. soil.

“We are going to be creative. We are going to be relentless in working with Paul Whelan’s family, his loved ones and in turn with the Russians to do everything we can to see this case resolved as soon as we can,” Price said.

President Biden announced last week that the U.S. has secured the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russia after she was detained in February. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was part of a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was serving a nine-year sentence at a penal colony after being found guilty of drug possession.

The White House has said that Russia was unwilling to include Whelan in the Griner-Bout prisoner exchange, insisting instead on a one-for-one deal.

Upon Griner’s release, Whelan said he was “greatly disappointed” but was happy for Griner.

Whelan has spent four years imprisoned in Russia and in 2020 was convicted on espionage charges. The U.S. has determined his detention to be unlawful and criticized the Russian criminal allegations and court process as a sham. 

When Biden announced Griner’s release last week, he said Russia continued to hold Whelan for “illegitimate reasons.”

“Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case different than Brittney’s. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up,” Biden said.

Brett Samuels contributed.

Tags Biden Brittney Griner Brittney Griner Brittney Griner detention Ned Price Paul Whelan Paul Whelan Paul Whelan Russia State Department The Biden Administration U.S.-Russia relations Viktor Bout

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  2. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she ...
  5. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  6. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  7. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  8. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  9. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  10. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  11. These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
  12. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas
  13. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  14. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  15. Manchin says he has no intention of leaving Democratic Party
  16. US scientists set to announce fusion energy breakthrough
  17. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  18. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
Load more

Video

See all Video