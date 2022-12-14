trending:

Biden on 10 years since Sandy Hook: ‘We should have societal guilt’ for inaction on gun violence

by Brett Samuels - 12/14/22 9:18 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks during an event in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, with survivors and families impacted by gun violence for the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden on Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary that left 20 children and six teachers dead, saying the country has made progress on gun violence but must do more.

“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul 10 years ago to turn their pain into purpose.”

Biden has signed executive orders since taking office cracking down on the proliferation of so-called ghost guns, which are more difficult to trace and track.

And earlier this year he signed into law a bipartisan bill bolstering red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to confiscate weapons from dangerous individuals, closing the so-called boyfriend loophole and enhancing background checks for those ages 18-21.

“Still, we must do more. I am determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used at Sandy Hook and countless other mass shootings in America,” Biden said. “Enough is enough. Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this — for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”

Biden was serving as vice president at the time of the Sandy Hook shooting, and he led a task force to develop recommendations for then-President Obama on how to address gun violence and mass shootings.

Obama ultimately signed a package of executive orders, but Congress failed to pass legislation banning assault weapons or instituting universal background checks after they stalled in the Senate.

Biden repeatedly mentions his desire to reinstitute an assault weapons ban, bringing it up at fundraisers and economic speeches. Biden led efforts as a senator to pass an assault weapons ban in 1994, but the ban expired after 10 years and was not renewed.

