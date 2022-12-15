trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards

by Brett Samuels - 12/15/22 1:36 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 12/15/22 1:36 PM ET

President Biden on Thursday mocked former President Trump for teasing a “major announcement” that turned out to be a new line of digital Trump trading cards.

“I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…” Biden tweeted from his personal account.

The president listed a consumer price report that showed inflation easing in recent weeks, the signing of legislation to protect same-sex marriage, a prisoner swap that brought home WNBA star Brittney Griner after months of being imprisoned in Russia and falling gas prices as notable achievements for the White House in recent days.

Biden’s tweet was a swipe at his predecessor, who earlier Thursday unveiled a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness for $99 each.

Trump posted on Truth Social a day earlier that he would be making a “major announcement” without providing any details. Some had speculated the announcement would be related to the Speaker race playing out among House Republicans or Trump’s largely inactive 2024 presidential campaign.

Instead, Trump revealed a line of digital trading cards that could be purchased with cryptocurrency or a credit card. Proceeds from the cards, which, among other looks, depict the former president as an astronaut and a cowboy, do not go to Trump’s campaign.

The announcement drew mockery and disbelief from liberals and some conservatives.

“Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT,” Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro tweeted.

Tags Brittney Griner Joe Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  2. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  3. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  4. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  5. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  6. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  7. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  8. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  9. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  10. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  11. House passes bill setting vote on Puerto Rico political status
  12. Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
  13. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  14. Musk says he’s taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his jet
  15. Trump says he’d ban government from labeling speech as misinformation
  16. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  17. Democrats mull alternative to South Carolina amid divisions over ...
  18. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
Load more

Video

See all Video