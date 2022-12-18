Biden attends private church mass on anniversary of wife, child deaths  

President Biden on Sunday attended a private church mass to mark the 50th anniversary of the deaths of his first wife and daughter.

The White House said the president and First Lady Jill Biden attended a private memorial mass with family at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Del.

On this day in 1972, 30-year-old Neilia Biden and baby daughter Naomi died in a car crash as they set out to buy a Christmas tree with the couple’s three children.

Biden’s sons Hunter and Beau suffered injuries but survived the crash, which occurred shortly after Biden had been elected to the Senate and nearly curtailed his political career.

Biden remarried to Jill Jacobs five years later, in 1977, and together they had daughter Ashley.

Hunter, Ashley and several of the president’s grandchildren were also in attendance during the mass and a visit to the family’s gravesites, per the White House pool report.

Beau passed of brain cancer in 2015, at age 46, during Biden’s tenure as vice president. The death reportedly contributed to Biden’s decision not run for the White House as the Obama administration ended.

The president has discussed his personal experience with grief throughout his political career and has been open about his losses.