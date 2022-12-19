trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Pence says DOJ charges against Trump for Jan. 6 would be ‘terribly divisive’

by Brett Samuels - 12/19/22 12:09 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 12/19/22 12:09 PM ET
AP-John Minchello
Former Vice President Mike Pence sits for an interview with the Associated Press, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday urged the Justice Department against indicting former President Trump ahead of a House panel’s expected announcement to refer Trump on criminal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol.

“I hope the Justice Department understands the magnitude, the very idea of indicting a former president of the United States,” Pence said on Fox News. “I think that would be terribly divisive in the country at a time when the American people want to see us heal. At this time of year, we’re all thinking about the most important things in our lives, our faith, our family, and my hope is the Justice Department will think very carefully with how they proceed in that regard.”

Pence’s comments came shortly before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was set to convene for its final public meeting.

The committee is expected to release its final report and vote on criminal referrals, with the expectation that the lawmakers on the panel will vote to refer Trump to the Justice Department over his actions surrounding the riots.

NBC News reported that the committee is expected to vote to urge the Justice Department to pursue charges against Trump for obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government and inciting or assisting an insurrection.

Trump spent the weeks after the 2020 election claiming there was widespread fraud and that the election was stolen from him, even as his legal challenges fell flat in court. He then spent weeks pressuring Pence to overturn the election result or refuse to certify the results during the proceedings on Jan. 6.

Pence has repeatedly referred to the riots as a dark day in history, and he has rebuffed Trump’s claims that the vice president has the authority to reject electoral results. But he has also been critical at times of what he views as the partisan nature of the House panel and its focus on Trump.

Tags Mike Pence

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  2. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee holds final public meeting
  3. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  4. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  5. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  6. Belarus leader says situation ‘escalating’ ahead of rare Putin visit
  7. Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
  8. Five things to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s crucial week
  9. After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
  10. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  11. Pence says DOJ charges against Trump for Jan. 6 would be ‘terribly divisive’
  12. Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen
  13. Here’s what the White House COVID czar is advising for holiday gatherings
  14. Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp
  15. What’s next after the nuclear fusion breakthrough?
  16. Warren concerned that Tesla board failed to guard against Musk’s Twitter ...
  17. Gottlieb: Drug shortage ‘isn’t like what we had with baby formula’
  18. Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final
Load more

Video

See all Video