White House budget chief calls for Congress to send funding bill to Biden’s desk

by Alex Gangitano - 12/20/22 8:31 AM ET
FILE – Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young, second from left, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, May 16, 2022. The Biden administration is forecasting that this year’s budget deficit will be nearly $400 billion lower than it estimated back in March. “The President’s top economic priority continues to be tackling the challenge of inflation, without giving up the historic economic gains we’ve made over the past 18 months,” said Young. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young urged Congress to send the bipartisan funding bill released on Tuesday to President Biden’s desk, calling the package a step forward.

“This bipartisan funding bill is an important step forward, bringing both parties together to make progress on critical priorities for our country,” Young said in a statement.

She called out provisions of the bill the White House supports, including funding for cancer research, funding to make communities safer, support for veterans and Ukraine, funding for communities recovering from natural disasters and investments in child care and education.

“As with any compromise, neither side got everything it wanted, but this legislation is good for our economy, our competitiveness, and our country, and I urge Congress to send it to the President’s desk without delay,” she said.

Congressional negotiators unveiled a $1.7 trillion funding package for fiscal 2023 early Tuesday, which lawmakers hope to pass later this week. 

The bill includes $772.5 billion in nondefense discretionary spending and $858 billion in defense funding, which is in line with the amount set by the National Defense Authorization Act that passed both chambers earlier this month.

It also includes over $45 billion in funding to support Ukraine, which is up from the $37.7 billion that the White House requested in assistance, and $38 billion in emergency disaster assistance.

