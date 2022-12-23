trending:

Administration

Biden hails funding bill passage as proof GOP, Democrats can come together 

by Alex Gangitano - 12/23/22 2:49 PM ET
Joe Biden
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Biden on Friday hailed the passage of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill, calling it proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together. 

“This bill is further proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together to deliver for the American people, and I’m looking forward to continued bipartisan progress in the year ahead,” he said in a statement. 

The House passed the Senate-passed package on Friday largely along party lines, in a 225-201-1 vote. 

He called out certain provisions of the legislation, including funding for research on cancer, funding to put more cops on the beat and the highest funding level for the Violence Against Women Act in history.

He noted that the bill will also fund the PACT Act, which is bipartisan legislation he signed into law in August to expand health care benefits to veterans. Additionally, that it will provide more assistance to Ukraine, just days after President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington

And, the president celebrated that it will give funds to help communities recovering from natural disasters and that it strengthens worker protections for pregnant women.

He thanked Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) for their work on the bill, as well as top House appropriator, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.). Leahy and Shelby, who are both retiring, are the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman and ranking member, respectively. 

Biden is expected to sign the legislation in the coming days once it goes through the enrollment process. He can first sign the continuing resolution that Congress also passed to keep the government open until Dec. 30 while the bill is getting prepared to get to Biden’s desk. 

