Administration

Bidens read to children at DC hospital ahead of Christmas

by Alex Gangitano - 12/23/22 5:17 PM ET
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday read to patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., ahead of Christmas.

The Bidens sat in front of a group of about 20 children, surrounded by a Christmas tree and dozens of wrapped presents. The first lady read “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats while the president listened along. 

“Have any of you made snow men?” the first lady asked the group of children in the middle of the book, later adding, “So, how many of you have made snow angels?”

The president laughed along with the book and held some of the pages open for the first lady.

“To all you parents, you’re strong. We’ve spent a lot of time in children’s hospitals with patients too. It’s going to be OK,” Biden said after the reading, pointing to one child and saying, “You are so cute.”

“So, Merry Christmas and happy holidays everybody. Thanks for coming and listening to me and have the president hold the book,” the first lady said to the group.

Kurt Newman, president and CEO of Children’s National Hospital, attended the event and noted that this is the 80th year that a first lady visited the hospital.

The Bidens also made a holiday visit to Children’s National last year, which marked the first time a sitting president made a holiday visit to that hospital. Friday marks Jill Biden’s third visit to Children’s National as first lady.

The president has no public events on his schedule on Saturday. On Sunday, he and first lady will call members of the military to thank them and their families for their service and sacrifice, according to guidance from the White House.

