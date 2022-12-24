Biden celebrates Christmas with mass, Italian dinner at White House

President Biden is celebrating a chilly Christmas Eve in Washington, D.C., at the White House, where he will attend an evening mass with first lady Jill Biden and family.

The White House said the Bidens would follow the mass with their traditional Christmas Eve Italian dinner.

“There is a certain stillness at the center of the Christmas story: a silent night when all the world goes quiet,” Biden’s Twitter account tweeted on Saturday. “And all the clamor, everything that divides us, fades away in the stillness of a winter’s evening. I wish you that peace this Christmas Eve.”

Washington is experiencing cold weather like much of the country, with a high on Saturday of 21 and a low of 7 degrees.

In a second tweet on Saturday, Biden said he and Jill Biden were hoping everyone would be able to spend time with friends and family.

“We’re also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time. From our family to yours, we wish you a peaceful Christmas Eve,” the tweet stated.



