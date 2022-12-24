trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden celebrates Christmas with mass, Italian dinner at White House

by Ian Swanson - 12/24/22 9:51 PM ET
by Ian Swanson - 12/24/22 9:51 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House ahead of the holidays, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden is celebrating a chilly Christmas Eve in Washington, D.C., at the White House, where he will attend an evening mass with first lady Jill Biden and family.

The White House said the Bidens would follow the mass with their traditional Christmas Eve Italian dinner.

“There is a certain stillness at the center of the Christmas story: a silent night when all the world goes quiet,” Biden’s Twitter account tweeted on Saturday. “And all the clamor, everything that divides us, fades away in the stillness of a winter’s evening. I wish you that peace this Christmas Eve.”

Washington is experiencing cold weather like much of the country, with a high on Saturday of 21 and a low of 7 degrees.

In a second tweet on Saturday, Biden said he and Jill Biden were hoping everyone would be able to spend time with friends and family.

“We’re also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time. From our family to yours, we wish you a peaceful Christmas Eve,” the tweet stated.

Tags Biden Jill Biden Jill Biden Joe Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  2. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  3. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release
  4. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  5. Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
  6. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  7. What grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
  8. Schiff urges Americans not to forget role of GOP members of Congress in efforts ...
  9. Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
  10. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  11. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  12. Mike Lindell questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
  13. Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
  14. 5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America
  15. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  16. Hochul deploys National Guard to Buffalo region as ‘life threatening’ storm ...
  17. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding ...
  18. Five signs Biden is definitely running for another term 
Load more

Video

See all Video