Biden on Supreme Court’s Title 42 order: ‘We have to enforce it’

by Alex Gangitano - 12/27/22 6:54 PM ET
President Biden on Tuesday said that while the end to the Title 42 border policy is “overdue,” for now it has to be enforced, after the Supreme Court ordered that it must remain in place.

In a 5-4 vote, the high court earlier on Tuesday reversed an order from a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who ruled last month that the Trump-era border policy must end. It also set a date for oral arguments in the case for February, with a final decision expected in June.

“The court is not going to decide until June, apparently, and in the meantime, we have to enforce it. But I think it’s overdue,” Biden told reporters when asked about the high court’s decision.

The ruling comes in response to an emergency request filed by 19 Republican state attorneys general asking to maintain the policy that was scheduled to expire last Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that while the administration will comply with the order, it is preparing “to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts.”

Biden renewed calls for Congress pass comprehensive immigration reform measures and for Republicans to “move past political finger-pointing” and join Democrats to solve the challenge at the border, according to Jean-Pierre’s statement.

Title 42, implemented at the start of the pandemic, allows for migrants to be quickly expelled at the border without asylum processing.

The White House, which has tried to declare that the southern border is not open even if Title 42 ends, is asking Congress for $3.5 billion in funding to help with the situation at the southern border.

Meanwhile, Biden has been under pressure from Republicans to reinstate Title 42 and has faced criticism for months because he has not visited the southern border amid the migrant crisis.

