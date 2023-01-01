trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to tout infrastructure investments alongside McConnell on Wednesday

by Brett Samuels - 01/01/23 11:15 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 01/01/23 11:15 AM ET
Joe Biden
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to tout infrastructure investments and his broader economic plan, and he’ll be joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the White House said Sunday.

Biden will head to Kentucky one day after the a new GOP House majority is sworn in to speak about “how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the White House said.

McConnell is expected to attend, as is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), White House deputy communications director Herbie Ziskend tweeted.

DeWine last week announced more than $1 billion in funding through the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law to replace the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio.

The event reflects how the White House is hoping to emphasize bipartisanship and its willingness to reach across the aisle as the new session of Congress gets underway, with Republicans narrowly in control of the House and Democrats holding a slim majority in the Senate.

White House officials have spent the weeks since November’s midterm elections arguing it showed the American people expect leaders to work together to get things done, and Biden and his team have expressed a desire to find Republicans who are willing to work with them.

Biden’s first two years in office saw the passage of bipartisan legislation focused on infrastructure, semiconductor chip manufacturing, assistance for veterans and protections for same-sex marriage.

In a memo to reporters just before Christmas Day, deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said Biden enters the new year “with his hand outstretched to both parties in Congress, ready to keep putting country ahead of party and staying steadfastly focused on the needs of American families above all else.”

“He wants to keep working together on cutting costs, bringing more jobs back from overseas, saving more lives from gun violence, and keeping the American people safe,” Bates said.

Tags andrew bates Andy Beshear Biden Mike DeWine Mitch McConnell Sherrod Brown

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  2. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  3. GOP sounds alarm over struggles with Gen Z voters
  4. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  5. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  6. What fast food places and restaurants are open New Year’s Eve, Day?
  7. GOP governor: Jan. 6 should disqualify Trump from holding office
  8. An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war
  9. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  10. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  11. Sinner or saint, George Santos must be seated
  12. Zelensky addresses Russians after New Year’s Eve strikes: ‘No one will ever ...
  13. Hoyer confident McCarthy has votes to be Speaker
  14. Lawyer: Idaho stabbings suspect ‘looking forward to being exonerated’
  15. The political winners and losers of 2022
  16. The left’s 5 biggest unknowns for 2023
  17. Kevin Brady on Trump tax return release: ‘This is a dangerous new precedent’
  18. Kevin Brady says George Santos has to take ‘huge steps’ to regain public ...
Load more

Video

See all Video