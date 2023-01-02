trending:

Biden to mark second anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack

by Brett Samuels - 01/02/23 8:43 PM ET
President Biden speaks about his administration’s efforts to tackle inflation, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

President Biden on Friday will mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the White House said Monday.

Biden will host a ceremony in the East Room and deliver remarks about the insurrection, the White House said. Officials did not provide additional details.

Friday will mark two years since rioters violently stormed the Capitol to try and stop the certification of electoral votes declaring Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. The attack, which resulted in the death of two Capitol police officers and one rioter, followed a speech by then-President Trump in which he falsely claimed the election had been stolen and urged supporters to march to the Capitol from the Ellipse outside the White House.

Biden marked the first anniversary of the attack by delivering a speech from the Capitol. In those remarks, Biden forcefully rebuked Trump and his supporters. He admonished Trump for his inability to accept defeat, and he criticized Trump’s supporters for minimizing the severity of Jan. 6.

In the year since those remarks, a House panel has investigated the attack and held multiple high profile hearings laying out evidence that the attack was months in the making and that Trump played a key role in it. The committee has referred Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges related to inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Tags Biden

